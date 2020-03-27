REBusinessOnline

Hoar Construction Begins Work on $90M Healthcare Project in Uvalde, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Texas

The new facility at Uvalde Memorial Hospital is expected to be available for occupancy in September 2021.

UVALDE, TEXAS — Alabama-based general contractor Hoar Construction has begun work on a $90 million healthcare project in Uvalde, about 85 miles west of San Antonio. The new facility will be part of Uvalde Memorial Hospital and will include 32,870 square feet of institutional space, 31,872 square feet of administrative space and an 11,500 square-foot central utility plant. In addition, the facility will house an emergency department, physical and occupational therapy department, radiology department, urgent care department, an intensive care unit, a 25-bed medical surgical inpatient unit and 16 outpatient beds. The building is expected to be available for occupancy in September 2021.

