REBusinessOnline

Hoar Construction Breaks Ground on 142,000 SF Healthcare Project in San Angelo, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Texas

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — General contractor Hoar Construction has broken ground on a 142,000-square-foot healthcare project in the Central Texas city of San Angelo. The seven-story building will be an expansion of the 1.5 million-square-foot Shannon Medical Center, and the operator of that facility is also the lead developer of the project. The building will comprise three levels of parking and four levels of patient care facilities, including a 19,310-square-fooot intensive care unit. Completion is slated for summer 2024.





Top Stories

Market Reports




Insights

Financing:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA, USDA and Proprietary

Property Specialties:
> Conventional Multifamily
> Affordable Housing
       Affordable Housing Investment Sales
> Small Balance Multifamily Loans
> Manufactured Housing
>Seniors Housing & Healthcare

Click for Locations
Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  