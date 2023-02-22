Hoar Construction Breaks Ground on 142,000 SF Healthcare Project in San Angelo, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Texas

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — General contractor Hoar Construction has broken ground on a 142,000-square-foot healthcare project in the Central Texas city of San Angelo. The seven-story building will be an expansion of the 1.5 million-square-foot Shannon Medical Center, and the operator of that facility is also the lead developer of the project. The building will comprise three levels of parking and four levels of patient care facilities, including a 19,310-square-fooot intensive care unit. Completion is slated for summer 2024.