Hoar Construction Breaks Ground on 158,000 SF Medical Office Building Near Houston
NASSAU BAY, TEXAS — Birmingham, Ala.-based Hoar Construction has broken ground on Houston Methodist Clear Lake Medical Office Building, a 158,000-square-foot project that represents the first phase of the hospital’s master-planned site in Nassau Bay, located southeast of Houston. The six-story building will house orthopedics and sports medicine practices with two floors devoted to physical therapy and a sports medicine gym and clinic. Completion is scheduled for the first quarter of 2021. Houston Methodist current operates a major facility at Texas Medical Center in addition to six community hospitals throughout the greater Houston area.
