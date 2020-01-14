Hoar Construction Breaks Ground on 158,000 SF Medical Office Building Near Houston

Houston Methodist Clear Lake MedIcal Office Building in Nassau Bay is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2021.

NASSAU BAY, TEXAS — Birmingham, Ala.-based Hoar Construction has broken ground on Houston Methodist Clear Lake Medical Office Building, a 158,000-square-foot project that represents the first phase of the hospital’s master-planned site in Nassau Bay, located southeast of Houston. The six-story building will house orthopedics and sports medicine practices with two floors devoted to physical therapy and a sports medicine gym and clinic. Completion is scheduled for the first quarter of 2021. Houston Methodist current operates a major facility at Texas Medical Center in addition to six community hospitals throughout the greater Houston area.