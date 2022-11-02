REBusinessOnline

Hoar Construction Breaks Ground on 167,141 SF Office Project in West Houston

Town-Centre-II-Houston

Town Centre II will complement the existing Town Centre I, a 10-story building located at 750 Town & Country Blvd. This project completes the second phase of the Town Centre development, which, offers a combined 420,855 square feet of space between the two buildings.

HOUSTON — Hoar Construction, a general contractor with nine offices across the country, has broken ground on Town Centre II, a 167,141-square-foot office project in West Houston. Designed by Kirksey Architecture and developed by Moody Rambin, the eight-story building will be located within the Town Centre complex and will house a 220-seat conference room. Construction of the project, which also includes a 1,390-space parking garage, is slated for a September 2023 completion.

