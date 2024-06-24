Monday, June 24, 2024
Hoar Construction Breaks Ground on 25,000 SF Recreation Center at George Mason University in Northern Virginia

by John Nelson

FAIRFAX, VA. — Hoar Construction has broken ground on a new, 25,000-square-foot recreation center at George Mason University in Fairfax, roughly 20 miles outside Washington, D.C.

Dubbed the Activities Community Wellness Building, the facility will serve as the home of the school’s pep band, as well as host student programming and events. Completion is scheduled for spring 2025. The building will feature a full-size NCAA basketball court, additional courts for basketball and volleyball games, yoga and exercise class space, conference rooms, storage and office suites.

Powers Brown Architecture is the project architect, and IMEG Corp. is serving as the civil engineer.

