Wednesday, July 22, 2026
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DevelopmentHealthcareTexas

Hoar Construction Breaks Ground on 32,000 SF Medical Office Building in East Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Alabama-based general contractor Hoar Construction has broken ground on Colony Park Health & Wellness Center, a 32,000-square-foot medical office building in East Austin. Designed by HKS Architects, the four-story building will house the utilities and mechanical equipment on the first floor, a pharmacy, lab and kitchen on the second floor, patient care rooms on the third floor and a dental office on the fourth floor. Central Health is the owner. Construction is slated for a summer 2027 completion.  

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