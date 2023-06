CONROE, TEXAS — General contractor Hoar Construction has broken ground on a 328,000-square-foot parking garage on the Sam Houston State University campus in Conroe, about 40 miles north of Houston. The garage, which will feature 983 spaces, is being constructed to accommodate students and faculty at the new health professions building, construction of which will begin next year. Kirksey Architecture designed the parking garage, which is slated for a summer 2024 delivery.