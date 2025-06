AUSTIN, TEXAS — Hoar Construction has broken ground on the new 83,000-square-foot building for Oak Springs Elementary School, which is part of the Austin Independent School District. The new facility will replace the original structure that was built in 1958 and will include a new gym with a basketball court, full cafeteria, theater, music studio and exterior rain garden. Fort Worth-based Huckabee Architects designed the project, which is expected to be complete in spring 2027.