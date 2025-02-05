Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Bowers-Stadium-Sam-Houston-State-University
The groundbreaking for the new press box at Bowers Stadium on Sam Houston State University's (SHSU) campus coincides with Hoar Construction's completion of a 328,000-square-foot, five-level parking garage for SHSU's College of Osteopathic Medicine.
DevelopmentTexas

Hoar Construction Breaks Ground on Bowers Stadium Project at Sam Houston State University

by Taylor Williams

HUNTSVILLE, TEXAS — General contractor Hoar Construction has broken ground on a new project at Bowers Stadium on the campus of Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, located north of Houston. The project will replace the existing press box with a 47,060-square-foot, five-story building and a 13,300-square-foot covered exterior section. The new press box will feature updated concessions and restrooms, premium seating, luxury and presidential suites, a club area with access to outdoor balcony seating and a media center to enhance game-day coverage. Completion is slated for fall 2026.

You may also like

Reports: Costco to Open New Store in New...

JLL Brokers Sale of 77,319 SF Shopping Center...

Sunon Furniture Signs 34,175 SF Industrial Lease in...

STRIVE Arranges Sale of 11,944 SF Retail Property...

Inspired by Somerset Buys Commvault Headquarters in Tinton...

EBS Realty Partners, Penwood to Develop 1.4 MSF...

REACH, Mercy Housing Break Ground on $51.8M Affordable Housing...

Kraus-Anderson Completes $226M Addition, Renovation at White Bear...

QIP, Melrose Ascension Capital Begin Leasing Efforts for...