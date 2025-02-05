Hoar Construction Breaks Ground on Bowers Stadium Project at Sam Houston State University

HUNTSVILLE, TEXAS — General contractor Hoar Construction has broken ground on a new project at Bowers Stadium on the campus of Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, located north of Houston. The project will replace the existing press box with a 47,060-square-foot, five-story building and a 13,300-square-foot covered exterior section. The new press box will feature updated concessions and restrooms, premium seating, luxury and presidential suites, a club area with access to outdoor balcony seating and a media center to enhance game-day coverage. Completion is slated for fall 2026.