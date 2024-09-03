Hoar Construction Completes 140,000 SF Healthcare Project in San Angelo, Texas

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — General contractor Hoar Construction has completed a 140,000-square-foot healthcare project in the Central Texas city of San Angelo. Designed by O’Connell Robertson, the seven-story building is an expansion of the 1.5 million-square-foot Shannon Medical Center, and the operator of that facility is also the lead developer of the project. The building comprises three levels of parking and four levels of patient care facilities, including a 19,310-square-foot intensive care unit on the third floor. The fourth floor of the facility features patient rooms, and the fifth and sixth floors remain shell space to be built out for future use. Construction began in February 2022.