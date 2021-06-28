Hoar Construction Completes 33-Story Ellis Apartment High-Rise in Uptown Charlotte

The Ellis is a 33-story apartment community in Uptown Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hoar Construction has completed The Ellis, a 33-story apartment community in Uptown Charlotte. The high-rise is part of a larger mixed-use development that encompasses a six-story multifamily building, approximately 19,000 square feet of retail space and a shared parking deck. Hoar served as general contractor and partnered with development firm LMC on the project.

The Ellis contains 365 homes with 13 apartment homes on each floor and 23 penthouses occupying four of the highest floors. Community amenities include a heated saltwater pool and a fitness center on the 33rd level. Standing at 385 feet tall, The Ellis is one of the largest and tallest multifamily communities in the area, according to Hoar.

Located at 512 North College St., The Ellis provides pedestrian access to Charlotte’s central business district and a direct path to the Lynx Light Rail and Charlotte Rail Trail.

Construction on The Ellis began in February of 2019. First move-ins are planned for this summer. Other partners in the project include Ellinwood + Machado Structural Engineers, KTGY, Kimley Horn and Intec Group.