Hoar Construction Completes 80,000 SF Industrial Facility in Glen Burnie, Maryland

GLEN BURNIE, MD. — Hoar Construction has completed an 80,000-square-foot industrial facility near Baltimore/Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport in Glen Burnie. Working on behalf of the developer, Brennan Investment Group, the general contractor broke ground on the facility in August 2023.

The asset is situated on 16 acres on Solley Road and features 32-foot clear heights, two ramped drive-in doors, 20 dock-high doors and approximately 2,000 square feet of spec office space. The development is designed to accommodate up to two tenants.

The project team includes architect Powers Brown Architecture, civil engineer Morris & Ritchie Associates and leasing agent Colliers.