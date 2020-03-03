Hoar Construction Delivers 168,000 SF Office Project in North Austin

The new office building at Paloma Ridge in Austin totals 168,000 square feet.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Hoar Construction has delivered a 168,000-square-foot office project at the Paloma Ridge campus in North Austin. Designed by Sixthriver Architects and developed by Stream Realty Partners, the $17.6 million project is located less than a mile from Capital MetroRail Lakeline station. Amenities include private terraces on the third floor, a 2,000-square-foot fitness center, outdoor lounge, a jogging trail and bike storage space. The building is the third at Paloma Ridge, which houses Hewlett Packard Enterprise as one of its tenants.