Hoar Construction Tops Out 30-Story Icon Student Housing Tower at UT Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Hoar Construction has topped out Icon, a 30-story student housing tower in the West Campus neighborhood of the University of Texas at Austin. The MDL Group is the developer for the project, which will house 555 beds across 216 units ranging from one- to five-bedroom layouts. Amenities will include a rooftop pool, fitness center, game and lounge rooms, podcast studio and student workspaces. The project will also feature four levels of below-ground parking. Project partners include Rhode Partners (architect), DCI Engineers (structural engineer) and Blum Engineering (mechanical, electrical and plumbing). Construction began last spring. Completion is slated for summer 2025.