FM Global's new building in Norwood, Massachusetts, is scheduled for a 2026 delivery.
Hobbs Brook Breaks Ground on 320,000 SF Office, Life Sciences Project in Norwood, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

NORWOOD, MASS. — Hobbs Brook Real Estate has broken ground on a 320,000-square-foot office and life sciences project in Norwood, a southern suburb of Boston, that is a build-to-suit for commercial property insurance company FM Global. The project will replace a 1950s-era building with a four-story office, lab and research and development building, as well as add a new 930-space parking garage and outdoor amenity spaces. Payette is the project architect, and Shawmut Design & Construction is the general contractor. Completion is slated for 2026.

