Hobbs Brook Delivers 507,000 SF Office, Life Sciences Project in Metro Boston

The life sciences campus at 225 Wyman St. in Waltham totals 507,000 square feet.

WALTHAM, MASS. — Hobbs Brook Real Estate has delivered 225 Wyman, a 507,000-square-foot office and life sciences project located in the western Boston suburb of Waltham. The five-story building sits on a six-acre site and features 43,500 square feet of indoor amenity space, as well as outdoor event space. In addition, 225 Wyman offers an onsite parking garage with a covered walkway connector. The property was 96 percent leased at the time of its opening to tenants such as Seqirus, ElevateBio BaseCamp and Pegasystems.