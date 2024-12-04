Hobbs Brook Tops Out 320,000 SF Office, Life Sciences Project in Norwood, Massachusetts

NORWOOD, MASS. — Hobbs Brook Real Estate has topped out a 320,000-square-foot office and life sciences project in Norwood, a southern suburb of Boston, that is a build-to-suit for commercial property insurance company FM Global. The project replaces a 1950s-era building with a four-story office, lab and research and development building and adds a new 930-space parking garage and outdoor amenity spaces. Payette is the project architect, and Shawmut Design & Construction is the general contractor. Completion is slated for 2026. Construction began earlier this year.