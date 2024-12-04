Wednesday, December 4, 2024
FM Global's new building in Norwood will feature a high-performance façade to reduce energy loss, mechanical systems that are designed to mitigate service interruptions and native species landscape designed to manage stormwater events.
Hobbs Brook Tops Out 320,000 SF Office, Life Sciences Project in Norwood, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

NORWOOD, MASS. — Hobbs Brook Real Estate has topped out a 320,000-square-foot office and life sciences project in Norwood, a southern suburb of Boston, that is a build-to-suit for commercial property insurance company FM Global. The project replaces a 1950s-era building with a four-story office, lab and research and development building and adds a new 930-space parking garage and outdoor amenity spaces. Payette is the project architect, and Shawmut Design & Construction is the general contractor. Completion is slated for 2026. Construction began earlier this year.

