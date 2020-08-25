Hobby Lobby Expands Footprint with Three New Stores in Florida

OKLAHOMA CITY — Hobby Lobby is in the midst of expanding its Florida footprint with three new 55,000-square-foot stores. The Oklahoma City-based arts and crafts retailer opened a location in Panama City Beach on July 6, a store within Terra’s Pines City Center in Pembroke Pines on Aug. 8 and will open a store in Urban-X Group’s River Landing project in Miami on Sept. 8. Hobby Lobby locations are typically single-story stores in suburban areas. The location in River Landing will be the first multi-level Hobby Lobby. David Emihovich of Katz & Associates represented Hobby Lobby in the lease negotiations.