NEW YORK CITY — Hobby Lobby has opened a 42,000-square-foot store in Staten Island. The store at 280 Marsh Ave. is the Oklahoma-based arts and crafts retailer’s first in New York City and 25th in New York state. Brian Katz and Daniel DePasquale of Katz & Associates, along with Graeme Keith of The Keith Group, represented Hobby Lobby in the lease negotiations. Brookfield Properties owns the building.