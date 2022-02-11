Hobby Lobby to Open 42,768 SF Store at Staten Island Mall

NEW YORK CITY— Hobby Lobby will open a 42,768-square-foot store within a former Babies ‘R’ Us store at The Crossing, a strip center that is part of Staten Island Mall. The store, which is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2023, will be the Oklahoma-based retailer’s first in New York City. Brian Katz and Daniel DePasquale of Katz & Associates, along with Graeme Keith of The Keith Corp., represented Hobby Lobby in its site selection and lease negotiations. Alex Varon represented the landlord, Brookfield Properties, on an internal basis.