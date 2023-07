DALLAS — Hobi International, a provider of mobile asset management services, has signed a 98,489-square-foot industrial lease renewal at 7601 Ambassador Row in northwest Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc. the property was built in 1958 and totals 185,220 square feet. Craig Jones of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Sam Abusaad represented the landlord, Chicago-based ML Realty Partners, on an internal basis.