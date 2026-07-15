Wednesday, July 15, 2026
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Poupard Place provides affordable housing for individuals and families living with disabilities.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

HODC Opens 48-Unit Permanent Supportive Housing Community in Northbrook, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

NORTHBROOK, ILL. — Nonprofit developer Housing Opportunity Development Corp. (HODC) has opened Poupard Place, a permanent supportive housing community in Northbrook. The 48-unit, four-story community at 1593 Shermer Road provides affordable housing for individuals and families living with disabilities. The development was made possible through a collaborative partnership among HODC, Illinois Housing Development Authority, Cook County, National Equity Fund, Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago, Village Bank & Trust and many other public and private partners. The Village of Northbrook unanimously approved the project and donated the land. The project team included architect Cordogan, Clark & Associates and general contractor Skender.

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