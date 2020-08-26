Hodges Ward Elliot Arranges Acquisition of The Georgian Hotel in Santa Monica

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Hospitality, Western

The Georgian in Santa Monica, Calif., features 84 guest rooms and suites and ocean-view dining at the on-site Veranda Restaurant. (Image courtesy of The Georgian Hotel)

SANTA MONICA, CALIF. — Hodges Ward Elliot has brokered the purchase of The Georgian, a boutique hotel located in Santa Monica. BLVD Hospitality, Global Mutual and ESI acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Built in 1933, The Georgian features 84 guest rooms and suites, ocean-view dining at the on-site Veranda Restaurant, event space and a 24-hour business center and fitness center.

Tony Malk, Brett Katz, Diana Simpson and Jordan Kirkbride of Hodges Ward Elliott advised the buyer on the purchase and capitalization of the hotel. The undisclosed seller owned the property since 1991.