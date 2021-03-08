Hodges Ward Elliott Arranges Receivership Sale of 85-Key TownePlace Suites in Vernal, Utah

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Utah, Western

VERNAL, UTAH — Hodges Ward Elliott has brokered the sale of TownePlace Suites, a hotel in Vernal. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Clint Hodges, B.J. Patel and Cory Carter of Hodges Ward Elliott advised the special servicer in the receivership sale of the 85-key hotel, which was marketed on the Ten-X auction platform.

The hotel features contemporary guest room amenities, a fitness center and business center.