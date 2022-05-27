REBusinessOnline

Hodges Ward Elliott Arranges Sale of 112-Room Hampton Inn Hotel in Athens, Georgia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Hospitality, Southeast

Hampton Inn Athens features digital keys, pet-friendly rooms, an outdoor swimming pool, fitness center, business center and complimentary breakfast.

ATHENS, GA. — Hodges Ward Elliott (HWE) has arranged the sale of Hampton Inn Athens, a 112-room hotel located at 2220 W. Broad St. in Athens. Built in 1995, Hampton Inn Athens is situated about three miles west of the University of Georgia, downtown Athens and the Classic Center, the city’s premier convention center. The hotel features digital keys, pet-friendly rooms, an outdoor swimming pool, fitness center, business center and complimentary breakfast. Clint Hodges, B.J. Patel and Michael Brandes of HWE represented the seller, Germantown, Tenn.-based McNeill Hotel Co., in the negotiations. The undisclosed buyer purchased the hotel.

