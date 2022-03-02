REBusinessOnline

Hodges Ward Elliott Arranges Sale of 319-Room Hotel Van Zandt in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Atlanta-based hospitality brokerage firm Hodges Ward Elliott (HWE) has arranged the sale of the 319-room Hotel Van Zandt in downtown Austin. The luxury hotel, which opened in 2015 and is part of the Kimpton International family of brands, offers rooms ranging in size from 330 to 1,100 square feet and includes 52 suites. Amenities include two food and beverage outlets, 25,000 square feet of meeting and event space and a pool with views of Lady Bird Lake. Daniel Peek, John Bourret, Austin Brooks and David Auer of HWE advised the undisclosed seller in the negotiations.

