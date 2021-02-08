Hodges Ward Elliott Arranges Sale of 486-Room Sheraton Lake Buena Vista Resort in Orlando

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Hospitality, Southeast

The Sheraton Lake Buena Vista Resort is located one mile from Walt Disney World.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Hodges Ward Elliott (HWE) has arranged the sale of Sheraton Lake Buena Vista Resort, a 486-room hotel located at 12205 S Apopka Vineland Road in Orlando.

Mark Elliott, Daniel Peek, Rudy Reudelhuber and Alexandra Lalos of HWE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were also not disclosed.

The seller previously implemented an extensive multimillion-dollar renovation to upgrade the property to a resort-style complex. The Sheraton Lake Buena Vista Resort is located one mile from Walt Disney World. The property offers numerous guest amenities including four restaurants, two outdoor pools and a full-service spa. In addition, the resort features two bars/lounges, a 24-hour fitness center, a poolside bar and free transportation to all Disney theme parks.

Hodges Ward Elliott is a hospitability brokerage firm based in Atlanta.