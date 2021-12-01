REBusinessOnline

Hodges Ward Elliott Arranges Sale of 811-Room Hyatt-Branded Hotel in Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Texas

DALLAS — Hodges Ward Elliott has arranged the sale of the 811-room Hyatt Regency DFW International Airport, located adjacent to Terminal C at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. The recently renovated property offers four food and beverage concepts and 92,000 square feet of meeting and event space. John Bourret, Austin Brooks and David Auer of Atlanta-based Hodges Ward Elliott represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were also not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: Smarter Cleaning for Retail, Grocery & Restaurant Facilities
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  