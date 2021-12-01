Hodges Ward Elliott Arranges Sale of 811-Room Hyatt-Branded Hotel in Dallas

DALLAS — Hodges Ward Elliott has arranged the sale of the 811-room Hyatt Regency DFW International Airport, located adjacent to Terminal C at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. The recently renovated property offers four food and beverage concepts and 92,000 square feet of meeting and event space. John Bourret, Austin Brooks and David Auer of Atlanta-based Hodges Ward Elliott represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were also not disclosed.