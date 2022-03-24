Hodges Ward Elliott Arranges Sale of Amangani Resort in Jackson, Wyoming

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Western, Wyoming

JACKSON, WYO. — Hodges Ward Elliott (HWE) has brokered the sale of Amangani, an ultra-luxury resort located at 1535 NE Butte Road in Jackson. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Situated at the foothills of the Grand Tetons, Amangani features 40 suites with either an outdoor terrace or balcony with mountain views, an award-winning restaurant, spa and fitness center, plus a wide variety of excursions and adventures, including heli-skiing, dog sledding, whitewater rafting, fly fishing, photography tours and wildlife tours.

Daniel Peek, Cyrus Vazifdar, Carolina Bernal and Alex Yiankes of HWE advised the undisclosed seller in the deal. HWE’s Debt Capital Markets team, led by Lawrence Britvan and Michael Straw, arranged acquisition financing for the undisclosed buyer.