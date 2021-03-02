REBusinessOnline

Hodges Ward Elliott Arranges Sale of Four Omni Hotels & Resorts in Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Hodges Ward Elliott, a hospitality brokerage firm with offices across the country, has arranged the sale of four Omni Hotels & Resorts in Texas. The hotels are located in the metro areas of each of the state’s four largest markets: Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio. The hotels were sold as part of a five-property, 1,729-room portfolio transaction, with the fifth hotel located in Jacksonville, Fla. John Bourret, Daniel Peek, Austin Brooks and David Auer of Hodges Ward Elliott represented the seller, TRT Holdings, the Dallas-based owner-operator of the Omni family of brands. The undisclosed buyer plans to renovate and rebrand all five hotels.

