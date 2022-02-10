REBusinessOnline

Hodges Ward Elliott Arranges Sale of Three Texas Hotels Totaling 280 Rooms

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Texas

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based brokerage firm Hodges Ward Elliott (HWE) has arranged the sale of a portfolio of three select-service hotels in Texas totaling 280 rooms. The portfolio comprises the 109-room Fairfield Inn & Suites Waco North; the 83-room Fairfield Inn & Suites Marshall; and the 88-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Dallas South Desoto. The hotels were respectively built in 2004, 2005 and 2007. Austin Brooks led the HWE team that represented the seller, Avatar Hotel Group, in the transaction. Houston-based hospitality investment firm Wolfgramm Capital purchased the portfolio for an undisclosed price. Wolfgramm Capital also acquired Avatar’s management operations as part of the deal.

