Hodges Ward Elliott Brokers Sale of 103-Room Artmore Hotel in Midtown Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Hospitality, Southeast

The Artmore Hotel was originally opened in 1924 as Granada Apartments. The property has operated as a hotel since 1984.

ATLANTA — Hodges Ward Elliott (HWE) has arranged the sale of Artmore Hotel, a 103-room boutique hotel located in Midtown Atlanta across from the Woodruff Arts Center and one mile from the Georgia Tech campus. Originally opened as the Granada Apartments in 1924, the property was converted to hotel use in 1984. Todd Ratliff and Nate Ries of HWE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.