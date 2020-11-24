Hodges Ward Elliott Brokers Sale of 265-Room Hotel Contessa in Downtown San Antonio

Hotel Contessa in San Antonio features 265 rooms. The property was built in 2005.

SAN ANTONIO — Hodges Ward Elliott (HWE) has brokered the sale of the 265-room Hotel Contessa, located at 306 W. Market St. in the Riverwalk area of downtown San Antonio. The 12-story luxury hotel was built in 2005 and features 10,000 square feet of event space, a rooftop pool and a restaurant/bar with Riverwalk views and access, as well as a full-service spa. John Bourret, Austin Brooks and David Auer of HWE represented the seller in the transaction. Lawrence Britvan and Pete Fehlman of HWE arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the undisclosed buyer.