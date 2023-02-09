Hodges Ward Elliott Brokers Sale of 80-Room Hampton Inn Hotel in Canton, Mississippi

The Hampton Inn Canton hotel in Mississippi features a business center, outdoor pool, fitness center, complimentary breakfast and connecting rooms.

CANTON, MISS. — Hodges Ward Elliott has brokered the sale of an 80-room Hampton Inn hotel located in Canton, about 30 miles north of Jackson, Miss. B.J. Patel, Clint Hodges and Michael Brandes of Hodges Ward Elliott represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were also not disclosed. Built in 2004 along I-55, the Hampton Inn Canton hotel features a business center, outdoor pool, fitness center, complimentary breakfast and connecting rooms.