Hodges Ward Elliott Negotiates Sale of 241-Room Hotel in Saddle Brook, New Jersey

SADDLE BROOK, N.J. — Atlanta-based hospitality brokerage firm Hodges Ward Elliott has negotiated the sale of Marriott Saddle Brook, a 241-room hotel in Northern New Jersey. The hotel opened in 1967 and offers an indoor pool, fitness center, 8,000 square feet of meeting and event space and an onsite restaurant and bar. B.J. Patel, Jay Morrow and Coby Campbell of Hodges Ward Elliott represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer, which was also undisclosed, plans to implement a value-add program.