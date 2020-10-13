REBusinessOnline

Hodges Ward Elliott Signs 12,692 SF Office Lease at One Vanderbilt Avenue in Manhattan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Office

NEW YORK CITY — Real estate capital markets advisor Hodges Ward Elliott has signed a 12,692-square-foot office lease at One Vanderbilt Avenue, a 1.7 million-square-foot skyscraper in Manhattan. The company will occupy part of the 50th floor of the 1,400-foot building, which is 70 percent leased to tenants such as TD Securities, The Carlyle Group, KPS Capital Partners and Oak Hill Advisors. Robert Alexander, Ryan Alexander, Emily Jones and Alex D’Amario of CBRE represented the landlord, SL Green Corp., in the lease negotiations.

