Hoffman & Associates Opens 146-Room Home2 Suites by Hilton Hotel in Falls Church, Virginia

FALLS CHURCH, VA. — Hoffman & Associates has opened Home2 Suites by Hilton Falls Church, a hotel featuring 146 suites within the 10-acre West Falls neighborhood in Northern Virginia. The hotel’s amenities include a 24-hour fitness facility, business center, complimentary Wi-Fi and daily complimentary breakfast. According to the property website, average room rates range from $240 to $259.

In addition to the hotel, West Falls features The Alder apartments, The Reserve at Falls Church seniors housing, The Oak Condominiums, The Wellness Center and more than 120,000 square feet of shops and restaurants, including early education and preschool program Tierra Encantada.