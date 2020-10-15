Hoffman & Associates Plans $300M Redevelopment of Seaboard Station in Raleigh

Plans for the full Seaboard Station development call for three apartment buildings totaling 600 units, 130,000 square feet of retail space, a hotel and underground parking.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Hoffman & Associates has unveiled its plans for a $300 million redevelopment of the Seaboard Station neighborhood on the northern edge of downtown Raleigh. The Washington, D.C.-based developer plans to build the mixed-use project in three phases, beginning with the construction of 300 residential units and 30,000 square feet of retail space.

Upon full build-out, the new Seaboard Station plans call for three apartment buildings totaling 600 units, 130,000 square feet of retail space, a hotel and underground parking. The central corridor of the project will also feature a street without curbs, making the area accessible to pedestrians, vehicles and cyclists, while also available for expanded outdoor dining, music, events and gatherings.

Hoffman & Associates plans to break ground on Phase I by the end of the year, with completion expected by the third quarter of 2022. A timeline for further phases was not disclosed.

Seaboard Station was originally built in 1942 and the neighborhood has undergone multiple transformations since. The property initially served as a train depot until 1986. In the early 1990s, the Logan Family restored the property, spurring development around the area, including the development of Shops at Seaboard Station in the early 2000s. In 2013, William Peace University acquired Shops at Seaboard Station and sold them to Hoffman & Associates in 2018.

Current retail tenants such as Ace Hardware, Fresenius Medical, Galatea, Hunt & Gather, Marigold Parlour, The Night Kitchen, Peace China, O2 Fitness and Seaboard Nails will remain open during the construction process. Logan’s Trading Co., a popular garden center with an outdoor café adjacent to the Seaboard Station property, plans to remain open in its current location.

“We are excited to honor the legacy of this historic location with a design that will contribute to this vibrant community, making it a destination for downtown Raleigh, surrounding neighborhoods and the region,” says John Florian, executive vice president of development for Hoffman & Associates. “Seaboard Station will be an expanded urban neighborhood that seamlessly fits with the existing landscape, featuring unique retailers, local chef-driven restaurants and entertainment concepts in an engaging community.”

The design team includes locally based architect Cline Designs and locally based landscape architect and engineering firm Stewart Inc. Street-Works Studio is the planning and design firm for the project.

— Alex Tostado