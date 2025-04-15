Hoffman & Associates Signs Four New Restaurants to Join West Falls Mixed-Use Project in Metro D.C.

FALLS CHURCH, VA. — Hoffman & Associates has signed four new restaurant concepts to join the tenant roster at West Falls, a 10-acre mixed-use development in Falls Church, roughly 10 miles west of Washington, D.C. The new eateries include Ice Cream Jubilee, BurgerFi, Honoo Ramen Bar and Dok Khao.

These restaurants will join other West Falls tenants that are now open, including Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls, Chase Bank, Tierra Encantada, Perspire Sauna Studios, CityDance Studios and Levine Music. In addition to shops and restaurants, West Falls will include The Oaks (condominiums), The Reserve at Falls Church (seniors housing) and The Alder (market-rate apartments), as well as a central greenspace called The Commons.