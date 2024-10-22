Tuesday, October 22, 2024
The new businesses coming to West Falls include Dok Khao Thai Eatery and a Chase Bank branch. (Rendering courtesy of Hoffman & Associates)
Hoffman & Associates Signs Two Retailers to Join West Falls Mixed-Use Development in Northern Virginia

by John Nelson

FALLS CHURCH, VA. — Hoffman & Associates has signed two new retail tenants to join West Falls, a 10-acre mixed-use development in Falls Church that will comprise 1.2 million square feet at full build-out. The new businesses coming to the development include Dok Khao Thai Eatery and a Chase Bank branch. The restaurant is slated to open at 180 West Falls Station Blvd. in August, and the bank is set to open at 118 West Falls Station Blvd. in April.

West Falls will feature more than 120,000 square feet of shops and restaurants, as well as The Alder apartments, The Reserve at Falls Church seniors housing community, a Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel, The Oak Condominiums and The Wellness Center, a medical office building.

