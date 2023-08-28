Monday, August 28, 2023
The Westerly will include 20,000 square feet of amenity space and 29,000 square feet of retail space, in addition to 449 apartment units.
Hoffman & Associates to Develop 449-Unit Westerly Apartment Community in Southwest D.C.

by John Nelson

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Hoffman & Associates plans to develop The Westerly, a 449-unit apartment community in the Southwest neighborhood of Washington, D.C. Upon completion, the community will include residences in one- and two-bedroom layouts, 20,000 square feet of amenity space and 29,000 square feet of retail space. Committed retail tenants will include Good Company Doughnut Café and Apple Tree Public Charter School.

Thirty percent of apartments at The Westerly will be reserved for households earning at or below 30 and 50 percent of the median family income (MFI). Amenities will include a rooftop with a pool deck, terrace, grills and lounge areas, game rooms, TV and library lounges, a 3,900-square-foot fitness center and 2,200 square feet of coworking and meeting space.

Leasing at the property, which was designed by Hickok Cole, is scheduled to begin later this summer. The Westerly will be situated three blocks from The Wharf, a $3.6 billion mixed-use development that Hoffman & Associates co-developed.

