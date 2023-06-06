Hoffman & Associates to Enter Charlotte, Richmond with $433M in Multifamily Projects

CHARLOTTE, N.C. AND RICHMOND, VA. — Hoffman & Associates plans to expand into two new markets, Charlotte and Richmond, with the development of three new multifamily projects totaling 1,108 apartments. The developments, which will exceed 1 million square feet in size and $433 million in total investment, will include two assets in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood and a $133 million development in the Scott’s Addition neighborhood of Richmond.

The Washington, D.C. -based developer plans to break ground on 2500 Distribution Street in Charlotte (330 apartments) in spring 2024 and deliver the project in fall 2026. Down the street, Hoffman plans to begin construction on 2401 Distribution Street (410 apartments) in spring 2025 and wrap up construction in summer 2027. Lastly, 3200 W Moore Street in Richmond (368 apartments) will break ground in late 2024 and deliver in late 2026.