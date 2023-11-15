Hoffman, ESL to Develop 15-Story Seniors Housing Project at West Falls Development in Northern Virginia

FALLS CHURCH, VA. — Hoffman & Associates and Experience Senior Living (ESL) plan to co-develop The Reserve at Falls Church, a 15-story seniors housing project within the 10-acre West Falls mixed-use development underway in Northern Virginia. The Reserve will feature more than 200 units of independent living, assisted living and memory care residences. Amenities will include a spa with a saltwater pool and fitness center, multiple onsite restaurants, a sky bar, maker space, concierge floors and electric vehicle transportation services.

Aside from the seniors housing component, West Falls will feature apartments, condominiums, shops, restaurants, service retailers, a hotel and a medical office building, along with a central 18,000-square-foot outdoor community gathering space. The construction timeline for The Reserve was not disclosed.