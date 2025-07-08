Tuesday, July 8, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityNortheastOfficePennsylvania

Hogan Lovells Signs 34,752 SF Office Lease Extension in Downtown Philadelphia

by Taylor Williams

PHILADELPHIA — Hogan Lovells has signed a 34,752-square-foot office lease extension in downtown Philadelphia. The law firm will continue to occupy space on the 22nd and 23rd floors of 1735 Market Street, a 54-story, 1.3 million-square-foot building, for an additional 10-plus years. Perry Kaplan and Tim Monahan of Savills represented Hogan Lovells in the lease negotiations. Mitch Marcus, Tom Weitzel and Jake Marcus of JLL, along with internal agents Keith Cody and Gordon Hough, represented the landlord, Silverstein Properties.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Advisors Arranges Sale-Leaseback of...

Avison Young Negotiates 25,840 SF Office Lease in...

Texas Irrigation Supply Signs 10,625 SF Industrial Lease...

Skanska Completes Healthcare Renovation Project in Midtown Manhattan

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 42,363 SF...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 288-Unit Self-Storage,...

Forman Capital Provides $6.8M Acquisition Loan for Distressed...

Marcus Partners Acquires 100,000 SF Industrial Property in...

Mount Vernon Co. Buys Historic Hospitality Property in...