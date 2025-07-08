Hogan Lovells Signs 34,752 SF Office Lease Extension in Downtown Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Hogan Lovells has signed a 34,752-square-foot office lease extension in downtown Philadelphia. The law firm will continue to occupy space on the 22nd and 23rd floors of 1735 Market Street, a 54-story, 1.3 million-square-foot building, for an additional 10-plus years. Perry Kaplan and Tim Monahan of Savills represented Hogan Lovells in the lease negotiations. Mitch Marcus, Tom Weitzel and Jake Marcus of JLL, along with internal agents Keith Cody and Gordon Hough, represented the landlord, Silverstein Properties.