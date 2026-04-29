HOK Acquires Detroit-Based Architecture Firm Rossetti

DETROIT — HOK has acquired Rossetti, a Detroit-based architecture firm known for its sports venue design and renovation work. HOK says the merger strengthens its position as one of the world’s leading sports, recreation and entertainment design practices. The combined firm will operate as HOK + Rossetti. Led by Matt Rossetti, the Rossetti team will continue to operate from Detroit, a market where HOK has sought a physical presence and where Rossetti has operated for 57 years. Rossetti’s portfolio includes the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center and Detroit’s Ford Field, with a significant reimagination of USTA’s Arthur Ashe Stadium and Cosm Detroit currently underway.

The combined HOK + Rossetti sports, recreation and entertainment practice will be led by directors Nate Appleman, Shannon Bartch, Amy Chase, John Rhodes, Matt Rossetti and Rashed Singaby. HOK, a global design, architecture, engineering and planning firm with 27 offices, designed Little Caesars Arena and the forthcoming home of Detroit City Football Club.