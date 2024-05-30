Thursday, May 30, 2024
HOK Plans for New Office Space in Downtown St. Louis

by Kristin Harlow

ST. LOUIS — Global design, architecture, engineering and planning firm HOK has unveiled plans to remain in downtown St. Louis once its lease expires in August 2025. The firm will keep its St. Louis office and 170 employees downtown. HOK currently works out of the Equitable Building at 10 S. Broadway, but is exploring other downtown office locations or the possibility of building out new space in the Equitable Building. HOK’s announcement came following the recent rollout of a new public-private partnership between the City of St. Louis and Greater St. Louis Inc. to accelerate efforts to revitalize the downtown area.

