Friday, November 15, 2024
HOK to Relocate St. Louis Office to Peabody Plaza Next Year

by Kristin Harlow

ST. LOUIS — Global design firm HOK has signed a lease to relocate its St. Louis office to Peabody Plaza at 701 Market St. next year. Avison Young represented the tenant, while CBRE represented the owner, Briar Meads Capital. The lease commences in September 2025. HOK will occupy approximately 42,000 square feet across the building’s fourth and fifth floors, including an outdoor terrace. HOK’s new space is 3,000 square feet larger than its current location at 10 S. Broadway. The firm’s interior designers are crafting the new office with various space types such as outdoor work and gathering spaces, a design resource center and maker space/model shop. HOK announced its intention to stay downtown during a staff meeting earlier this year.

