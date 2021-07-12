Hold-Thyssen Brokers $1.8M Sale of Office Building in Celebration, Florida

CELEBRATION, FLA. — Hold-Thyssen Inc. has brokered the $1.8 million sale of a 7,435-square-foot, freestanding office building in Celebration. Martin Forster of Hold-Thyssen brokered the transaction on behalf of the seller, an entity doing business as 1216 Patrick Street LLC. A firm doing business as 1216 SCARF LLC was the buyer, who comprises some leaders of Serving Children and Reaching Families LLC, a woman-owned behavioral health service provider.

Located at 1216 Patrick St., the office property was built in 1997 and refurbished in 2017. The buyer has leased the one-story building since October 2017 and decided to take advantage of current low interest rates. One Florida Bank provided an acquisition loan that was originated internally by Shane McCutchen. Florida First Capital Finance Corp.’s John Hanrahan arranged a mezzanine loan insured by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).