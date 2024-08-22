Holder Properties, USC Foundations Break Ground on 940-Bed Student Housing Community in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Construction is underway on Gateway 737, a 940-bed student housing development located on the University of South Carolina campus in Columbia. The project is being developed by a public-private partnership between Holder Properties and the University of South Carolina Foundations and is expected for completion in August 2025.

The community will include 12,500 square feet of retail space, a three-story meeting and event space and dedicated parking spaces. Shared amenities will include a rooftop lounge, two-story fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, tech lounge and a game room. The community will offer fully furnished units in studio, two-, three- and four-bedroom configurations.

Preleasing for Gateway 737, which is the second community developed by the partnership, will begin in September.