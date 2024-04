HOUSTON — Holey Moley Golf has opened an 12,166-square-foot venue at 3839 Weslayan St. in the Greenway/Upper Kirby area of West Houston. The space houses three nine-hole minigolf courses, two private karaoke rooms and a full-service bar and restaurant that can accommodate more than 100 guests. The venue is the third nationally for Holey Moley, which also operates venues in San Francisco and Denver. Australia-based Funlab owns the concept.